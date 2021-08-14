3 Bedroom Home in Stuarts Draft - $430,000

THIS ONE HAS IT ALL - FARM VIEWS, MOUNTAINS, PRIVACY, AND A POOL! BUILT IN 2019 AND UPGRADE SINCE! IMMEDIATELY FEEL AT HOME WITH ALL THE MODERN TOUCHES OF A NEW CONSTRUCTION AND SO MANY AMAZING FEATURES: A LOVELY LONG DRIVEWAY, YOUR OWN PERSONAL POND, A LARGE COVERED FRONT PORCH, BEAUTIFUL FLOORING THROUGHOUT, A LUXURIOUS KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, A GAS COOKTOP, AND A FARMHOUSE SINK. ADDITIONAL FEATURES PROVIDED ARE A MASSIVE KITCHEN ISLAND, MORE THAN ENOUGH COUNTER SPACE, AN IMPECCABLE OPEN CONCEPT FLOOR-PLAN, AMAZING NEUTRAL COLOR PALLET, WALK IN CLOSET, AND AN OVERSIZED LAUNDRY ROOM. THIS IS A CAN'T MISS AND THE TIME IS NOW! TAKE A LOOK TODAY AND START PACKING - YOUR NEXT HOME JUST HIT THE MARKET!!!