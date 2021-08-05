3 Bedroom Home in Stuarts Draft - $589,900

Grab your home in this highly sought after area of Stuarts Draft! The Shannon Lea subdivision features gorgeous mountain views on your 1 acre level lot with a huge back yard. This is one level living at its finest! Beautiful, private deck to sip your morning coffee on. Brand new construction...the finishing touches are all that are left and it is yours! Soaring ceilings in the family room and an abundance of windows in the kitchen/breakfast area. Landscaping allowance included! Amenities include a clubhouse for your gatherings as well as a pavilion with a stone fireplace. You don't want to miss out on this chance to live in this beautiful neighborhood!