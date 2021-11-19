 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Stuarts Draft - $599,900

3 Bedroom Home in Stuarts Draft - $599,900

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Stuarts Draft - $599,900

Beautiful country classic home located in the heart of Augusta County , has all the space you need with the cozy feel you want, and the mountain views you must see to believe !!! Open concept living space with cathedral ceiling, breakfast nook and custom built-in entertainment center. Custom built cabinets and solid oak doors throughout , completely refinished hardwood floors on main level . Full bathroom on every level, so much storage space including 33.1x6 room under porch in basement. Looking for extra closet space? You have to see the 10x9 walk-in master closet ! The basement space including, kitchenette and 20x18. game/playroom is perfect for family movie nights or entertaining. Set up a showing today to take a look at the breathtaking views now, while the fall leaves are at peak ! 1200 sqft detached 2 car garage with electric Agent/Owner

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

When Youngkin takes office, rollbacks expected on Virginia’s COVID-19 vaccine and mask mandates
State and Regional News

When Youngkin takes office, rollbacks expected on Virginia’s COVID-19 vaccine and mask mandates

When hundreds of thousands of Virginians had lost their jobs in the first summer of the pandemic, Glenn Youngkin, an executive of a private equity firm, had quit his. The wealthy businessman from Northern Virginia was following political ambitions, soon taking jabs at Democratic leaders for how he believed they bungled the COVID-19 response. As health workers and elderly residents received the ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert