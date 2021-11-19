Beautiful country classic home located in the heart of Augusta County , has all the space you need with the cozy feel you want, and the mountain views you must see to believe !!! Open concept living space with cathedral ceiling, breakfast nook and custom built-in entertainment center. Custom built cabinets and solid oak doors throughout , completely refinished hardwood floors on main level . Full bathroom on every level, so much storage space including 33.1x6 room under porch in basement. Looking for extra closet space? You have to see the 10x9 walk-in master closet ! The basement space including, kitchenette and 20x18. game/playroom is perfect for family movie nights or entertaining. Set up a showing today to take a look at the breathtaking views now, while the fall leaves are at peak ! 1200 sqft detached 2 car garage with electric Agent/Owner
3 Bedroom Home in Stuarts Draft - $599,900
