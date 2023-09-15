Look no Further! Original Family Owned One Level Brick Ranch Perched on 38.57 Private Partially Wooded Acres in Sought After Augusta County Stuarts Draft School District Where You can Own Your Own Little Piece of Heaven. 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths, Living Room & Family Room. Nicely Appointed Eat in Kitchen with Custom Oak Cabinets, Laundry & Pantry. Hardwood Floors Throughout the Main Area. Huge Unfinished Walkout Basement with Rough In Plumbing For a 3rd Bath. Nice 2 Car Garage with Plenty of Storage, With Even More Outside Storage under the Entire Family Room. If Your Looking For Piece And Serenity You've Found It. Make This Your Dream Home Today!