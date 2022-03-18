 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Waynesboro - $1,200,000

ZONED MIXED USAGE! This unique 37 Acre property has many possibilities! There is a historic house built in 1803 (with majority of the house being added on in later years), 2 Car Garage, Attached Greenhouse, Florida Room with other buildings on the property. Could be a Company Retreat/Training Center, Restaurant, Light Industrial, Office Building, Wedding Venue, BB&B...etc. Just call the City of Waynesboro Planning Office ... they are Open to all options. House and all Buildings are being sold "As Is, Where Is."

