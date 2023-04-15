Luxury townhome community located in Waynesboro, VA. Excellent location within a short distance to shopping, dining, and medical facilities. Waynesboro is an easy commute to the larger cities of Charlottesville and Harrisonburg. Each unit has an one car attached garage. This 3 bedroom unit is two story, with all bedrooms upstairs washer dryer connection on first floor. Washer Dryer connection is also on the second floor. The Primary Bedroom offers a walk in closet and large bathroom with double sinks. Landlord provides lawn care and snow removal. Tenant pays electric (Dominion Energy) water (Waynesboro City Public Works, sub-metered by landlord) trash (provider of tenant's choice) Cable (Lumos) Schedule your viewing today! EHO.