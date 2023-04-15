Luxury townhome community located in Waynesboro, VA. Excellent location within a short distance to shopping, dining, and medical facilities. Waynesboro is an easy commute to the larger cities of Charlottesville and Harrisonburg. Each unit has an one car attached garage. This 3 bedroom unit is two story, with all bedrooms upstairs washer dryer connection on first floor. Washer Dryer connection is also on the second floor. The Primary Bedroom offers a walk in closet and large bathroom with double sinks. Landlord provides lawn care and snow removal. Tenant pays electric (Dominion Energy) water (Waynesboro City Public Works, sub-metered by landlord) trash (provider of tenant's choice) Cable (Lumos) Schedule your viewing today! EHO.
3 Bedroom Home in Waynesboro - $1,750
Related to this story
Most Popular
Virginia Tech offensive coordinator Tyler Bowen said Monday he isn’t close to naming a starting QB for the Hokies, who wrap up practice Saturd…
Chicago drafted Kayana Traylor in Round 2, while Minnesota took Taylor Soule in Round 3.
The police report states the driver was arguing with the woman in his vehicle when he intentionally swerved into oncoming traffic.
The lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court on behalf of a "John Doe" who was a freshman on the 2021 Radford baseball team.
“I have loved this job. I have loved the diverse areas and becoming an expert in the administration of taxes and helping people,” Jean Shrewsb…