3 Bedroom Home in Waynesboro - $130,000

Investors or First time home buyers, do not miss your opportunity to own this home. It is only a few blocks away from Waynesboro YMCA, Kroger shopping center, and restaurants. Minutes away from I64, location, location, location. Come take a look for yourself. Call and schedule your appointment today. Home is sold as is condition. Home inspection is for information purposes only. Price reflects any minor defects that the property may have.

