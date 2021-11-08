 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Waynesboro - $160,000

Darling 2-story stucco exterior home located right off interstate and also off main st. in Wayb. Great for first time buyer with small family, or investment property. Ceilings on Main floor unusually wood textured. Well maintained hdwood floors. Home insp. for buyers information. Seller will not pay commission on concessions. Showings can start on Sat, Nov 6 afternoon. Be sure to leave your business card and cut off lights. Be sure to lock deadbolt only.

