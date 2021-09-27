3 Bedroom Home in Waynesboro - $169,000

Located in Augusta County and Wilson School District, this home offers plenty of potential with it's one story living! This home features a living room with a bay window and built-in bookshelf, kitchen with separate dining room along with 3 spacious bedrooms, 1 full bath and an additional family room that can be used as a den, office or whatever your heart desires! A full sized unfinished basement makes up the remainder of the home. Back deck overlooks fully fenced backyard. Garage is perfect for extra storage needs. Come see all this home has to offer!