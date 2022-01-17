3 Bedroom Home in Waynesboro - $169,900

Your search is over! This sweet single-story home is ready for you to move right in and make your own. Featuring 3 bedrooms and 1 full bath, hardwood floors, a bright white eat-in kitchen, spacious laundry room, cozy gas log brick fireplace, and more. The exterior offers ample parking in the front and rear alleyway to access your detached garage. New roof in 2010, new heat pump in 2014 and new water heater in 2012. Located on a cul-de-sac and is a short distance to the Waynesboro Ridgeview Park. Don't wait, this adorable home will go quickly!