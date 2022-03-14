3 Bedroom Home in Waynesboro - $169,900

Cutie! Patootie! Sweet little cottage located next to Ridgeview Park in Waynesboro! This 3 bedroom, 1 bath home is perfect for a first time home buyer, down sizer or anyone that loves the park! The back porch is the perfect hang out spot for family & friends or enjoy the fenced in backyard with a fire pit & storage shed. Inside, the hardwood floors throughout are waiting for your finishing touches and love. Downstairs, has a nice family room, kitchen, and laundry area with a toilet & workshop or an office area. Roof 2017. New hot water heater in 12/2020. Being sold "as-is." Don't delay, make your appt today!