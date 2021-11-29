3 Bedroom Home in Waynesboro - $174,900

This three bedroom, one and a half bath, Waynesboro VA bungalow gives all the character vibes you've been searching for. All of the important stuff has been well cared for, now it's time for you to bring your personal touch. The main level houses the 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths, as well as a supersized sunroom, providing lots of flexible space. All of the windows provide lots of natural light, while the front porch, back deck and outside rear space are set up well for outdoor entertaining. The basement offers up another "potential" bedroom and alternate space to utilize for an office, workout, rec space or whatever your hearts desire. Rear parking is available off of the alley access, in the rear you will also find a large storage shed for your workshopping needs, adult of child toy storage and so much more! Don't put your tour off, if you are ready, call us to set it up today!