This three bedroom, one and a half bath, Waynesboro VA bungalow gives all the character vibes you've been searching for. All of the important stuff has been well cared for, now it's time for you to bring your personal touch. The main level houses the 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths, as well as a supersized sunroom, providing lots of flexible space. All of the windows provide lots of natural light, while the front porch, back deck and outside rear space are set up well for outdoor entertaining. The basement offers up another "potential" bedroom and alternate space to utilize for an office, workout, rec space or whatever your hearts desire. Rear parking is available off of the alley access, in the rear you will also find a large storage shed for your workshopping needs, adult of child toy storage and so much more! Don't put your tour off, if you are ready, call us to set it up today!
3 Bedroom Home in Waynesboro - $174,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Strong first quarter leads Riverheads football team to lopsided win over Buffalo Gap for Region 1B title
- Updated
Riverheads scored three touchdowns in the first quarter Friday night and went on to win the Region 1B championship.
- Updated
Riverheads and Buffalo Gap have played football every season since the two Augusta County schools opened their doors in 1962. Friday night, however, the two teams will meet in the postseason for just the second time.
- Updated
The 2021 All News Virginian cheerleader of the year is Eryn Fitzgerald of Stuarts Draft.
- Updated
High school football on a Saturday afternoon in December can mean only one thing in Virginia. Your team has advanced to the state playoffs.
Santa is coming to town and bringing more than two dozen vendors to downtown Waynesboro along with him.
- Updated
Stuarts Draft head football coach Nathan Floyd has built a winning culture at Stuarts Draft — his Cougar squad will compete for a third consecutive regional football championship on Friday — but he’s also concerned about what lessons the team is learning off the field.
- Updated
The Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing on the fourth map at its Dec. 8 meeting.
Stuart Draft’s Tammy Carter is the 2021 News Virginian cheerleading coach of the year.
- Updated
Central of Woodstock denied Stuarts Draft its third straight Region 2B championship on Friday.
- Updated
His actions, as do most actions so far by his administration, are politically motivated and accomplish nothing of real value for the American people.