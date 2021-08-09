3 Bedroom Home in Waynesboro - $179,900

My Oh My this is the cutest little house! Adorable cottage style home located at the end of a street in Waynesboro, off the beaten path. Circa 2013, Fall in love instantly from the rocking chair front porch to the wide open floor plan! Huge family room/kitchen combo is ideal for entertaining yet split bedroom design offers privacy too! Maple kitchen with ample cabinetry & stainless appliances! Clean & move in ready, AND sweet surprise is the screened in porch on the back! Small manageable lot, off street parking, convenient to I64 for commuter's, something for everyone! Look. No. Further!