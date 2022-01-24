3 Bedroom Home in Waynesboro - $180,000

Better then NEW! Total refresh on this sweet city cottage style home, NEW paint, NEW flooring, some NEW light fixtures, NEW vanity, all for YOU to kick back and enjoy! This adorable home offering one level living AND off street parking is truly a breath of fresh air! Offering a semi open floor plan, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, off street parking AND a manageable lot! All this tucked away in a quaint neighborhood convenient to I64 just perfect for commuters! Why rent when you can OWN? Priced right, AND "don't lift a finger just move in condition", you cant go wrong!