3 Bedroom Home in Waynesboro - $194,900

Just bring your belongings and move right in! This home features 3 large bedrooms, 1 recently renovated full bath with a tiled shower, a spacious living room, light and bright kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a gas stove and original hardwood floors throughout... all conveniently located on the main level. Put your finishing touches on the unfinished basement that offers a separate walkout, family room, laundry area and extra space for all your storage needs. Enjoy grilling or chilling on the massive patio overlooking the private, fully fenced backyard. This one won't last long!

