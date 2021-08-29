LARGE FENCED YARD! This 3 bed / 1.5 bath Cozy Cape Cod has so much to offer. The formal dining room has ample storage with beautiful built in cabinets. Half bath located on the first floor with the 3rd bedroom is a wonderful space for guests. Hardwood floors throughout. Two large bedrooms and full bath are located on the 2nd floor, with plenty of under eave storage. Full walk out basement has washer/dryer and ample storage as well. Overlook the huge, level and fenced backyard from the deck off the kitchen. Top it all off with fresh landscaping and off street parking. Leaf filters installed on gutters have a transferable warranty. New insulation was installed in attic & Basement. This must-see home will not be available long!
3 Bedroom Home in Waynesboro - $199,800
