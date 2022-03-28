 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Waynesboro - $199,900

3 Bedroom Home in Waynesboro - $199,900

She's a BRICK house! You'll want to see the character of this one! This 3 bed, 1.5 bath offers a screened sunroom, beautiful front & backyard perfect for flower beds and a garden which you can enjoy from your brick patio! Hardwood floors, newer windows and located convenient to all things Waynesboro - downtown, shopping, restaurants & parks! A chance to make this your beautiful home sweet home!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Owen: We are endlessly knowable

Owen: We are endlessly knowable

You come back to church and learn a little bit more. You open your Bible and learn a little bit more. You participate in missions and discover a little bit more. Mystery is coming back to God, back to Scripture, back to the Great Unknown and discovering it’s “endlessly knowable.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert