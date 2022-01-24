 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Waynesboro - $199,900

If your looking for a spectacular view. This well maintained home has a view that look out over Waynesboro! Inside you'll find the living room, dining room and the kitchen on the main level. the upper level offers 3 bedrooms, 1 full bath and a large half bath off the primary bedroom. In the lower level you'll find a large family room with a fire place with gas logs, a second large half bath and the utility room.

