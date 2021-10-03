 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Waynesboro - $199,900

Charming ranch home located in a convenient location in Waynesboro quick drive to I64. 3 bedrooms and 2 baths nicely kept and styled to perfection. Master bedroom has a private bath. New privacy fencing was put up in the back yard. This home has charm and character written all over it don't miss out!!!

