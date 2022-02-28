3 Bedroom Home in Waynesboro - $199,900

Very Cute, 1-level home w/ a Full Finished walkout basement located in a quiet Cul-de-sac! Cozy - yet updated. This home features 3 bedrooms on the main level, as well as 1.5 baths, and space for 2 more bedrooms & a full bath in the basement. You will love the basement as a getaway. Nice appliances w/ an Eat-in Kitchen. Enjoy the covered front porch & back deck. All Ceramic & Laminate flooring except for a little carpet in one of the basement bedrooms. This wonderful home is perfect for a new family or anyone! You will also love the HVAC system (Natural Gas heat) and separate A/C.