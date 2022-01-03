NO SIGN AT PROPERTY! Cape Cod Coziness nestled on fenced lot in Waynesboro, VA. This 3 BR, 1.5 Bth offers great living space. Main level features bedroom with an attached half bath, living room, which has a large opening to living room and kitchen with good cabinet storage and a sun porch just off of it, exiting to the back yard. The second level has two HUGE bedrooms and a full bath, lots of storage (peek in the doors in bedrooms upstairs). Storage also offered in the unfinished basement and storage building in yard!. The crawl space was completely redone in 2019, storage building exterior painted, interior of home painted, kitchen pantry added... etc. Appliances are only a few years old, washer and dryer also convey "as is". Great layout providing good indoor and outdoor space. Off Street parking can easily be established off rear Alley, with larger gate into large back yard. Currently rented to great tenants (month to month. Photos posted are from prior to tenant occupancy, currently occupied.
3 Bedroom Home in Waynesboro - $207,900
