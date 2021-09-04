 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Waynesboro - $212,900

3 Bedroom Home in Waynesboro - $212,900

3 Bedroom Home in Waynesboro - $212,900

This home feels new! Just built in 2020 pristinely clean and beautifully cared for! Fantastic front porch, side deck and back lawn space, ample attic storage, central air, giant living room, stainless steel appliances too! Stunning kitchen cabinetry with full extension soft close drawers. The huge eat in kitchen was done by Classic Kitchen & Bath. This one owner home has a super great location for commuting! Awesome 2x6 walls offering extreme insulation. Highend crown moulding and other upgraded touches! Schedule to see in person today!! Home similar to photos, gray exterior. Photos from same model.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Talk of making Crozet a town continues
Local News

Talk of making Crozet a town continues

  • Updated

“I think we need to do some sort of analysis of what would happen if Crozet had a governmental system similar to what Scottsville has, where we would control our own planning for the future. I feel that the county is too big, it's too populous, it's too diverse to be effectively governed.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert