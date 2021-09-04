This home feels new! Just built in 2020 pristinely clean and beautifully cared for! Fantastic front porch, side deck and back lawn space, ample attic storage, central air, giant living room, stainless steel appliances too! Stunning kitchen cabinetry with full extension soft close drawers. The huge eat in kitchen was done by Classic Kitchen & Bath. This one owner home has a super great location for commuting! Awesome 2x6 walls offering extreme insulation. Highend crown moulding and other upgraded touches! Schedule to see in person today!! Home similar to photos, gray exterior. Photos from same model.
3 Bedroom Home in Waynesboro - $212,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The Virginia State Police are investigating the possibility that one of the vehicles was racing directly before a head-on collision with another vehicle.
- Updated
Despite the outcome of Friday night’s game — Fort lost to Turner Ashby — it was unforgettable night for the students in the student section.
- Updated
Once completed, the warehouse will be leased out to a national retailer.
- Updated
“I think we need to do some sort of analysis of what would happen if Crozet had a governmental system similar to what Scottsville has, where we would control our own planning for the future. I feel that the county is too big, it's too populous, it's too diverse to be effectively governed.”
- Updated
A newly painted crosswalk at Kate Collins Middle School should catch the eyes of unfamiliar drivers and students.
- Updated
Amber Harper said that her 15-year-old son, Ti’lor Harper, was checking on his cousin, who was involved in the fight, but didn’t know what happened that led to her son ending up on the ground underneath two deputies.
- Updated
More rain is headed Waynesboro’s way from Tropical Depression Ida’s storm system, which made its initial landfall back on Sunday afternoon after striking New Orleans.
- Updated
Fort Defiance's Baylee Blalock's game stats during the last week of August earned her a spot on the weekly national list.
Virginia is moving toward loosening its first-in-the-nation COVID-19 workplace safety rules, which were designed to prevent the spread of the virus but also were criticized by many businesses as too unwieldy.
- Updated
No children were present at the time of the stabbing.