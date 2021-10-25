3 Bedroom Home in Waynesboro - $214,500

 Skip to main content
Home SWEET home! This is IT! Adorable one level rancher in popular Stuarts Draft! Better then new with lots of updates, freshly painted, new flooring, updated kitchen & baths, just one SWEET place! The list goes on too, roof and gutters within last 5 years, TRANE HVAC system 2 years old, even updated light fixtures! INSIDE: Three bedrooms, 2 bath, large kitchen, newer appliances... Outside, privacy fenced LARGE backyard with shed. Convenient location to I64 & super close to Augusta Health! Perfect timing for the perfect house for you! Act fast!

Public forum highlights differences between 20th District candidates John Avoli, Randall Wolf
Public forum highlights differences between 20th District candidates John Avoli, Randall Wolf

With election day just weeks away, the Staunton Branch of the NAACP held a public forum Monday night at the Booker T. Washington Community Center in Staunton. Republican Delegate John Avoli and Democratic nominee Randall Wolf, the two candidates who are currently running for Delegate of Virginia's 20th District, engaged in an hour-long discussion covering several local topics.

