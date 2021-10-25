3 Bedroom Home in Waynesboro - $214,500

Home SWEET home! This is IT! Adorable one level rancher in popular Stuarts Draft! Better then new with lots of updates, freshly painted, new flooring, updated kitchen & baths, just one SWEET place! The list goes on too, roof and gutters within last 5 years, TRANE HVAC system 2 years old, even updated light fixtures! INSIDE: Three bedrooms, 2 bath, large kitchen, newer appliances... Outside, privacy fenced LARGE backyard with shed. Convenient location to I64 & super close to Augusta Health! Perfect timing for the perfect house for you! Act fast!