3 Bedroom Home in Waynesboro - $214,900

This home feels new! Just built in 2020 pristinely clean and beautifully cared for! Fantastic front porch, side deck and back lawn space, ample attic storage, central air, giant living room, stainless steel appliances too! Stunning kitchen cabinetry with full extension soft close drawers. The huge eat in kitchen was done by Classic Kitchen & Bath. This one owner home has a super great location for commuting! Awesome 2x6 walls offering extreme insulation. Highend crown moulding and other upgraded touches! Schedule to see in person today!! Home similar to photos, gray exterior. Photos from same model.