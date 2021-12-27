 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Waynesboro - $214,900

Sitting area in the HUGE Master bedroom? Yes! Back deck off Master? Yes! This 3 bedroom, 2 full bath brick ranch is convenient to downtown Waynesboro, shopping and restaurants! Large family room for game night and making memories! Schedule your personal tour today!

