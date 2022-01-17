You will love this completely renovated bungalow home. It is conveniently located to shopping and downtown Waynesboro. You will find an abundance of natural light, 3 spacious bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, large living room, a galley kitchen with crisp white cabinetry and unique hand poured concrete countertops. In the backyard is a detached garage with upstairs storage, a fully screened porch and a fenced in yard. Upstairs leads to the master suite with attached bonus room which could be used as an office, nursery or 4th bedroom. Enjoy all the charming details this home offers such as board and batten walls in the dining room, built in cabinetry and original hardwood floors and interior doors. Recently completed 2021-22 upgrades include a total renovation in the kitchen and bathrooms, new roof, light fixtures, luxury vinyl plank flooring, fresh paint throughout, stainless steel appliances and more. Call for your personal tour today!
3 Bedroom Home in Waynesboro - $215,000
