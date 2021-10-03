3 Bedroom Home in Waynesboro - $215,000

Good Bones--GREAT Space! Your neighbors will be jealous that you have a whopping FOUR city lots (over a half-acre!), on the end of the street! And the space doesn't end outside! Over 2400 finished square feet inside includes Hardwood Floors, a HUGE Living Room, Eat-In Kitchen and ANOTHER Living Area (Man Cave, etc) in the basement. Finished Basement includes a wood stove and walk-out to a Covered Patio. Near-New Washer, Dryer, Stainless Steel LG Side-by-Side Fridge, and a Swing Set included! Updated electric, high-quality furnace, and about 15 years on the roof. Shed with concrete floor, electricity and a chimney. Excellent opportunity for an investor or some real "sweat equity." 1 Year Home Warranty Included (with acceptable offer).