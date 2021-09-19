 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Waynesboro - $215,000

Tree street beauty! This 3 bedroom 2 bath home offers space galore with partially finished basement with detailed brickwork. Fenced back yard with alley access for off street parking. The house is 1 block from Ridgeview Park with public swimming pool, ball and soccer fields and outdoor city concerts.

