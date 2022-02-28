 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Waynesboro - $219,900

Welcome to this 2-story traditional home in the heart of Waynesboro. Built in 2005. Convenient to shopping, restaurants, and the Interstate for a short trip to Charlottesville, Crozet, Staunton and Harrisonburg. You will have plenty of space to entertain with a living room, combo room, family room, and deck. This home features a spacious eat-in kitchen, a half-bath on the main level and off-street parking. On the second floor, you will find all three, nice-sized bedrooms, an attached full bath in the primary bedroom, as well as another full bath in the hall. Schedule your private showing today!

