 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Waynesboro - $224,900

3 Bedroom Home in Waynesboro - $224,900

3 Bedroom Home in Waynesboro - $224,900

Welcome Home! Beautifully Remodeled Augusta County Dream Home! Beautiful vaulted ceiling, super clean with very desirable floor plan in this three bedroom two FULL bath Augusta County Gem! AC, heat pump and water heater replaced last March. Roof and flooring replaced in last four years! Beautifully painted and landscaped. Fantastic storage building, fenced back lawn and a level lot! DO NOT WAIT! This IS the one you've been SEARCHING for!!!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert