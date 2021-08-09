3 Bedroom Home in Waynesboro - $224,900

Welcome Home! Beautifully Remodeled Augusta County Dream Home! Beautiful vaulted ceiling, super clean with very desirable floor plan in this three bedroom two FULL bath Augusta County Gem! AC, heat pump and water heater replaced last March. Roof and flooring replaced in last four years! Beautifully painted and landscaped. Fantastic storage building, fenced back lawn and a level lot! DO NOT WAIT! This IS the one you've been SEARCHING for!!!