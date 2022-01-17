 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Waynesboro - $224,900

3 Bedroom Home in Waynesboro - $224,900

Here is your chance to purchase a pristine and affordable home in the Westwood Hills school district. This house has a new: roof, HVAC system, kitchen appliances, carpet, toilets, bathroom floor and more. It has a HUGE deck with beautiful mountain views. There is a large storage area above the carport. Home is being sold "As-is".

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert