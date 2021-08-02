 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Waynesboro - $225,000

Quality new construction under way! Three bedroom two bath home located in a convenient location to Interstate, downtown businesses, Greenway and much more. All on one floor with open concept living. Large oversized kitchen and dining with easy care flooring. Master bedroom with private master bath. Square footage, room dimensions, furnishings and pictures are similar to model.

