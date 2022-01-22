New Construction Home with open floor concept located in City of Waynesboro. Home features 3 Bedrooms and 2 baths with Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring in the kitchen, laundry and living area with ceramic tile in baths. Master suite is complete with walk-in closet and home also includes large laundry/pantry room combination with lots of storage space. The Full front porch and 12x12 rear deck are both great for outdoor gatherings. Home sits on over 1/2 ACRE lot conveniently located near downtown business and interstate. Easement for driveway for adjoining property.
3 Bedroom Home in Waynesboro - $229,900
