Ok~ here is YOUR golden opportunity to "build a house" without all the headaches, you just get the fun part, making it YOU! THIS Adorable cottage style rancher tucked away on a low traffic street in Waynesboro, has your name written all over it! One level open floor plan, rocking chair front porch offering 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths. Bright open kitchen, ideal home for entertaining! Master suite complete with walk in closet and attached bath! Corner lot.... so front AND rear driveways giving you ample parking! Large walk in crawlspace is PERFECT for the mower, bikes and even a motorcycle? Sweet location, close to I64 making it a breeze to get to shopping, dining & work! Builder needs you to come pick your colors and make it home! One year builders warranty too, so. What are you waiting for??
3 Bedroom Home in Waynesboro - $229,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Full-court press: Waynesboro girls basketball coach Skylar Napier raises awareness, funds for fight against pediatric cancer
CANCELLING FRIDAY'S GAME was never an option for Skylar Napier.
Fort Defiance has a new scoring leader in girls basketball.
Stuarts Draft certainly showed how to get pumped for the postseason Tuesday night.
A former Hanover County man accused of killing two officers at Bridgewater College may suffer from undiagnosed schizophrenia, his attorney told a judge Wednesday in Harrisonburg.
If the team's goal is to be playing its best basketball heading into the postseason, the Riverheads Gladiators are right on schedule.
Staunton boys basketball team beats Fort Defiance in overtime to claim final seed in Region 3C Tournament
It was a win-or-go-home scenario, and neither Staunton or Fort wanted to go home.
The Caissons, who hosted the event, amassed 184.5 points, easily outscoring second-place Roanoke Catholic (118 points).
Police said they initially suspected she had been abducted by her noncustodial parents.
Waynesboro superintendent Jeff Cassell's budget proposal of $55.141 million is 30 percent higher than the current school year budget.
Virginia State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash along U.S. 29 in Nelson County.