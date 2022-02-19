3 Bedroom Home in Waynesboro - $229,900

Ok~ here is YOUR golden opportunity to "build a house" without all the headaches, you just get the fun part, making it YOU! THIS Adorable cottage style rancher tucked away on a low traffic street in Waynesboro, has your name written all over it! One level open floor plan, rocking chair front porch offering 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths. Bright open kitchen, ideal home for entertaining! Master suite complete with walk in closet and attached bath! Corner lot.... so front AND rear driveways giving you ample parking! Large walk in crawlspace is PERFECT for the mower, bikes and even a motorcycle? Sweet location, close to I64 making it a breeze to get to shopping, dining & work! Builder needs you to come pick your colors and make it home! One year builders warranty too, so. What are you waiting for??