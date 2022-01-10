 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Waynesboro - $230,000

3 Bedroom Home in Waynesboro - $230,000

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Waynesboro - $230,000

Beautiful Brick ranch with many updates including handmade wooden bar that looks from the kitchen into the living room, newer appliances, AC unit is 5 years old. Home has central air. The hot water heater is only 7 years old. hardwood flooring, newer paint. Living room has a big bay window for lots of light and wood burning fireplace. Seller started a fourth bedroom but not completely finished. full bathroom downstairs, up flush system. Countertop and backsplash. The house sits on a quiet dead end street and features a private fenced backyard with storage building.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert