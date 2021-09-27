Take a step back in time in this Story-and-a-half Tudor Revival, known as the "Bacon House", (named after the first manager of the Dupont plant). This is the first time being offered to the public in 65 plus years. Located towards the end of Walnut Avenue of the desired Waynesboro, VA Tree Streets, provides easy access to downtown, grocery and retail shopping, Augusta Health Care and more. The roof is less than 10 years old, the windows in the main part of the home are not original (double pane, tilt-in windows). You will love so many of the special features like the round-arched passage that connects the house to a north-end garage, the second level sunning porch with peek-a-boo mountain views, the built-in bench seats and table for casual kitchen dining and so on. They really don't build them like this anymore, so bring your skills and make this place shine, this is an investment you will be happy you made!
3 Bedroom Home in Waynesboro - $234,900
