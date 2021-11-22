3 Bedroom Home in Waynesboro - $234,900

Complete renovation to current amenities extensive improvements on 100% of interior. New kitchen, current bath was updated, another full bath was created. From 2016-2019 also included new furnace and central air and new roof. Heated tile floors everywhere but the kitchen. Renovations expenses far exceed $40,000. Off street parking includes 4 car asphalt driveway and perfectly flat back yard for entertaining. Come see this beautiful home listed under $250,000.