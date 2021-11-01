 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Waynesboro - $235,000

Wonderful ONE OWNER home for the last 64 years! This immaculately maintained BRICK rancher sits on a manicured plush lawn & is waiting for you to claim it quick! Located in Augusta county yet close to everything from shopping, dining & interstate! Cute as a button home with 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, CFA, replacement windows and a kitchen large enough to dance in! "Take your shoes off please" white carpet covers hardwood floors, a treasure waiting to be rediscovered. Flooded with natural light, this feels like home instantly. Large tiled carport serves as refuge for your vehicle but also delightful for entertaining or a cup of coffee in the shade. Walk up attic great for storage or future expansion, walkout basement complete with a huge family room for your getaway spot.. Wilson school district & PERFECT neighborhood for walking & Bikes! Surely wont last long!

