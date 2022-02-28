 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Waynesboro - $239,000

3 Bedroom Home in Waynesboro - $239,000

This home is made for making memories! Looking for a traditional and timeless home with functionality, character and all the details that make a home special, warm, and comfortable? The layout provides flow, and balances togetherness and distinct spaces. Indoors you’ll find beautiful stained glass, woodwork, a fireplace with a charming wood mantel, and an actual dining room! Outdoors, you have a fenced yard, a shed, mature plantings, and beautiful brick walkways. This classic brick home is close to everything – downtown Waynesboro, shopping, and I-64.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert