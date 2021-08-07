Private setting for this BRAND NEW home in the county! Wilson school district, over 2100 sq ft is waiting for you to call home! Nestled away off the beaten path for a ideal wooded serenity! The deer and wildlife will become your new neighbors, yet only a hop, skip, and jump to I64! Spacious ranch style with attention to detail like stacked stone columns, gas logs fireplace and even walk in tiled master shower! Large rocking chair front porch to enjoy the sounds of nature! Huge kitchen with ample cabinetry... the cook of the family will be in heaven! Outside, cool shady roads ideal for the one that likes to walk, over an acre of land yet you don't have to MOW all that! Simple living, fresh air, nice views, the time is now for you to make this Home, sweet home!
3 Bedroom Home in Waynesboro - $239,900
