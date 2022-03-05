3 Bedroom Home in Waynesboro - $239,900

New Construction Home with open floor concept located in City of Waynesboro. Home features 3 Bedrooms and 2 baths with Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring in the kitchen, laundry and living area with ceramic tile in baths. Master suite is complete with walk-in closet and home also includes large laundry/pantry room combination with lots of storage space. The Full front porch and 12x12 rear deck are both great for outdoor gatherings. Home conveniently located near downtown business and interstate. Easement for driveway for adjoining property. Photos are of a similar house. Under Construction.