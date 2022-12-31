3 Bedroom Home in Waynesboro - $239,900

New Construction Home with open floor concept located in City of Waynesboro. Home features 3 Bedrooms and 2 baths with Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring throughout. Master suite is complete with walk-in closet and home also includes large laundry/pantry room combination with lots of storage space. The Full front porch and 12x12 rear deck are both great for outdoor gatherings. Home conveniently located near downtown business and interstate.