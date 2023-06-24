New Construction accessible to I-64 and downtown Waynesboro! 3 Bedroom / 2 Full Bathroom Ranch home affords single level living, off street parking and close proximity to major highways. Kitchen includes granite countertops, ceramic tile backsplash, gray cabinets with crown molding and stainless steel appliances. Seperate Dining area convenient to living room and rear deck. Living room features vaulted ceilings and walk out to covered front porch. Laundry closet conveniently located in hallway. Enjoy the finishing touches such as shiplap walls and tiles floors in bathrooms, chandelier in Dining Room and ceiling fans throughtout. Top it off with Large double car driveway. Make this your home today!
3 Bedroom Home in Waynesboro - $244,900
