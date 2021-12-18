ONE LEVEL LIVING-Fantastic location just off Main Street with easy access to I-64 and I-81 Photos are similar to the home being built. Expected to be complete close to the end of the year. Front porch is very deep and perfect for CB Rocking Chairs. Back deck is a great space for grilling or entertaining. This well appointed, quality construction home will not last long. Make it your next new home, Call for an appointment today!
3 Bedroom Home in Waynesboro - $245,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Unprecedented success: Between Staunton and Riverheads, area sports fans fortunate to have witnessed two dynasties in past 20 years
- Updated
Think about how blessed fans in the area have been. First, we had Paul Hatcher’s Robert E. Lee boys basketball team in the national spotlight with an 85-game winning streak. Now we have Riverheads.
- Updated
Christmas and the holidays are fast approaching in Waynesboro, meaning many of the city’s eateries and restaurants are getting festive in the kitchen.
- Updated
“I feel like the district is up for grabs,” Staunton boys basketball coach Terrell Mickens said. “Anybody can beat anybody.”
- Updated
STAUNTON — Emma Witt had 34 points in Staunton’s 52-39 nondistrict win over Rockbridge County on Wednesday.
- Updated
Waynesboro Human Resources Director Nichole Nicholson gave a presentation regarding the compensation, recruitment and retention of city employees at the Waynesboro City Council Retreat on Tuesday, December 14.
- Updated
"The System" is up and running in girls basketball.
- Updated
Riverheads High School football picked up its sixth straight state championship, defeating Galax 45-14 on Saturday in the Salem Stadium.
- Updated
After a rough first half of the year, Zeus Owner Brett Hayes and his staff are ready to finish 2021 on a strong note and are encouraging locals and their families to return to their theater to enjoy the latest blockbuster films to bring in 2022.
UPDATED: Northam proposes tax cut plan, including one-time rebates, ending state's portion of sales tax on groceries
- Updated
Gov. Ralph Northam is proposing to eliminate the state’s portion of the sales tax on groceries — a marquee pledge of Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin’s campaign — in a tax cut plan Northam built into his outgoing budget.
- Updated
FAIRFAX — Police in Virginia say the discovery of four bodies at two different locations in the state are the work of a serial killer who used a shopping cart to transport his victims' bodies after meeting them on dating sites.