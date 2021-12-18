 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Waynesboro - $245,000

ONE LEVEL LIVING-Fantastic location just off Main Street with easy access to I-64 and I-81 Photos are similar to the home being built. Expected to be complete close to the end of the year. Front porch is very deep and perfect for CB Rocking Chairs. Back deck is a great space for grilling or entertaining. This well appointed, quality construction home will not last long. Make it your next new home, Call for an appointment today!

