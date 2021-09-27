3 Bedroom Home in Waynesboro - $249,000

Your search ends HERE! Spacious brick ranch offering over 1,760 sq ft of main level living. Plenty of living area space throughout to entertain. Spacious living room features a bay window, fireplace ,built in bookshelf and is open to the dining room that has more beautiful built in shelves. Eat-in kitchen boats sturdy wood cabinetry, a gas range and tasteful formica countertops. Spacious master bedroom with half bath along with 2 additional bedrooms, a full bathroom, and large family room that can be used as a home office or whatever your heart desires. Put your finishing touches on the massive, partially finished basement that offers a laundry area and is perfect for extra storage needs. Radon Mitigation system has been installed. Relax on the patio that overlooks the spacious backyard. This home is sure to check off all your boxes. Schedule your showing TODAY!