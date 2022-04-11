3 Bedroom Home in Waynesboro - $250,000

Looking for a great starter home or wanting to downsize, then look no further. Come see this lovely ranch home with a side deck has access ramp. Remodeled home in the Augusta Farms neighborhood behind Stuarts Draft High School with easy access to interstate. The house has been completely renovated within the last 2 years. It features Hardwood floors, New vinyl and carpeting, fresh paint inside and out, New roof, appliances and the breaker box has been updated. It has a Level lot with mature trees and flower beds, new outbuilding and Plenty of flower beds.