3 Bedroom Home in Waynesboro - $250,000

Beautiful Brick ranch with many updates including handmade wooden bar that looks from the kitchen into the living room, newer appliances, AC unit is 5 years old. Home has central air. The hot water heater is only 7 years old. hardwood flooring, newer paint. Living room has a big bay window for lots of light and wood burning fireplace. Seller started a fourth bedroom but not completely finished. full bathroom downstairs, up flush system. Countertop and backsplash. The house sits on a quiet dead end street and features a private fenced backyard with storage building.