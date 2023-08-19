New Construction accessible to I-64 and downtown Waynesboro! 3 Bedroom / 2 Full Bathroom Ranch home affords single level living, off streetparking and close proximity to major highways. Kitchen includes granite countertops, ceramic tile backsplash, gray cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Open floor plan concept Living, Dining and Kithcen areas offer open concept design. Covered front porch and rear deck for outside living space. Laundry closet conveniently located in hallway. Enjoy the finishing touches such as shiplap walls and tiles floors in bathrooms, chandelier in Dining Room and ceiling fans throughtout.Top it off with Large double car driveway. Make this your home today!